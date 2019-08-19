Rothschild Asset Management Raised Its Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) by $7.60 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Laffer Investments Upped Stake by $15.54 Million as Shares Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 107,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 611,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.82 million, up from 504,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 344,207 shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.54M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/04/2018 – Shareholders in showdown over pay at Rio Tinto; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Operate Trains at Iron ore Business in Western Australia; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks on Grasberg rights sale; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto faces rebellion from top shareholder Chinalco – FT – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto reports big 2018 profit boost, bumper dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Diversified Miner Finally Has Its Debt Back in Check – Motley Fool” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto -1.7% as base metals fall, two analyst downgrades issued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual by 202 shares to 10,604 shares, valued at $293.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Canada by 1,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,675 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sabadell to be acquired for $1 billion – South Florida Business Journal” on February 28, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 5% – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Banking veteran named Tampa Bay market president for IberiaBank Corp. – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IberiaBank declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. Maples Ricky E also bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, March 11. 13,000 shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III, worth $972,530 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh reported 3,700 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 22,437 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 164,690 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alphaone Inv Lc owns 270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Carroll Fincl Associates reported 340 shares stake. Kings Point Mgmt owns 3,064 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,628 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 7,005 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd reported 230,154 shares stake. Ajo LP has invested 0.3% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Phocas Financial Corp reported 1.37% stake. Stevens Mgmt LP has 0.09% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sei Investments Com owns 136,758 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 12,046 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 108,641 shares to 6,325 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 13,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT).