Rothschild Asset Management Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Has Increased by $1.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Cam Group Holding A Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.53 Million; Valuation Declined

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 8,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 875,787 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.79M, up from 867,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $176.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 93,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 656,385 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,290 shares to 29,774 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,551 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15,603 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $66.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,351 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).