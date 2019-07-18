Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) by $325,935 as Stock Price Declined; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Its Stake by $147.80 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 21,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 49,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 322,275 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 58.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Departure Isn’t Based on Any Disagreement With Company’s Acctg Principles or Practices; 24/05/2018 – Revance: RT002 Achieved High Response Rate, Long-Lasting Effect Across All Treatment Groups and Doses; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE CFO LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE SEES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2020, ASSUMING FDA APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – RVNC SEES REPORTING SAKURA PHASE 3 OPEN-LABEL SAFETY STUDY 2H; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS -SOME MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, EXISTING FINANCE TEAM TO ASSUME DUTIES,RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO OFFICE ON INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.94M, down from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 110,678 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 57,700 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 353,147 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 53,447 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 444,972 shares. 8,064 are held by Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership. 202,613 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 21,386 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 870,789 shares. 397 were accumulated by Regions. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 2.95 million shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,213 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 88,577 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company reported 209 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 11,097 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 11,538 shares to 393,318 shares, valued at $34.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At SASR – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports a 40% Increase in Net Income for the First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries (PPG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $125,925 activity. Shares for $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30. Stephenson Mona Abutaleb bought $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Michael Mark C bought $12,323. $31,860 worth of stock was bought by Friis Mark E on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.18% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5,501 shares to 153,217 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold RVNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited owns 31,158 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 7,613 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 373,904 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% stake. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested in 117,068 shares. 4,900 were reported by Phoenix Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company.