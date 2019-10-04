Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $11.93 Million; London Co Of Virginia Lowered Hasbro (HAS) Position as Share Value Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 52,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 285,836 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71M, down from 338,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $213.1. About 423,900 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 311,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 623,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.89M, down from 935,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 285,095 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Rev $716.3M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO RETAILER COMMENTARY WAS BETTER THAN EXPECTED: UBS; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 42,406 shares to 452,452 shares, valued at $36.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 22,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,579 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Air Products and Chemicals Inc.: 30 September 2019 Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference on November 7 View News Release – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Demonstrates Its Support of GAWDA and Commitment to the Gases and Welding Industry – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Tru Company holds 1,508 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 11,520 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.42% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sterling Capital Management Limited accumulated 59,566 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,687 shares. 2,500 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 151 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 7,844 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated accumulated 0.57% or 12,863 shares. 12,923 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 25,165 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins has invested 2.67% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wilkins Counsel Inc invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bristol John W And New York holds 3.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 504,888 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $503.76M for 23.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $273.33M for 13.46 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Net1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. receives Nasdaq notice regarding late Form 10-K filing – StreetInsider.com” on October 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANALYSIS -Brexit raises stakes for Britain in aircraft trade war – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sapiens (SPNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 27,826 shares to 218,213 shares, valued at $148.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 34,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).