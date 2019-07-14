Rothschild Asset Management Increased Childrens Pl (PLCE) Stake by $1.42 Million; Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Its Oshkosh (OSK) Holding as Valuation Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 249,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 363,593 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 423,902 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 21,680 shares. Smith Graham LP invested in 0.82% or 76,722 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 2,899 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 106,350 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited owns 254,806 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 28,250 shares. 227,045 were reported by Westfield Management L P. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,065 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 460,817 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 3,567 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 4,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 238,778 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,063 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 6,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 24,611 shares. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 2,813 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Inc owns 102,523 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 19,943 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 137,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 24,511 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.25 million shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 159,394 shares. Moreover, White Pine Cap has 0.16% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Zpr Invest Mgmt has 1.81% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

