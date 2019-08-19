Rothschild Asset Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, United Asset Strategies Lifted Position

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 101.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 39,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,760 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 4,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 400,836 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, down from 405,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 51,468 shares to 79,820 shares, valued at $93.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 393,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,102 are held by Baxter Bros. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 1.32M shares. Choate Inv accumulated 29,947 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 18,178 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Greatmark Investment holds 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,958 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 95,420 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut reported 38,415 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 90,598 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 44,990 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 2,451 were reported by Portland Advsrs Lc. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Co has 23,735 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 16,125 shares. 20,500 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. 155,978 were accumulated by Synovus Corp. Com Of Oklahoma holds 44,266 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Lc owns 51,119 shares. 791,932 were accumulated by Fiera. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 196,645 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Llc holds 1.23% or 122,547 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 2.48% or 3.74M shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,109 shares. Perkins Coie holds 79,174 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. 2.61 million were accumulated by Ariel Llc. Goldman Sachs Inc has 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,140 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 120,136 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 59.81M shares stake. 32,894 are held by Liberty Management Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 117,627 shares to 6,520 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).