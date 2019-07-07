Rothschild Asset Management Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Trimmed by $10.24 Million; Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Its Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Position

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,864 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 127,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 583,041 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 155,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 748,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.95M, down from 903,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 3.71 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 927,428 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 1.11 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Howland Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,157 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Diversified Inv Strategies Lc has 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,016 shares. 6,307 were accumulated by Girard Ptnrs Ltd. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,560 shares. Arrow Fin Corporation has 8,849 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0.01% or 5,569 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 1.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 49,818 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Choate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,794 shares. 240,487 are owned by Jefferies Grp Inc Incorporated. Aviva Plc has 0.34% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 755,601 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 22,227 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $52.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,826 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

