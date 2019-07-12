Rothschild Asset Management Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.84 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.56 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 635,021 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca owns 4,847 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Capital Mgmt holds 2,927 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 605 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt Securities holds 1.19% or 1,332 shares. Pettee Inc reported 368 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% or 343,352 shares. 825 are owned by Bluefin Trading Lc. 604,591 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 351 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.15% or 1,470 shares in its portfolio. Peavine Lc owns 170 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

