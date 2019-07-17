Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Hubspot (HUBS) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)

Among 3 analysts covering SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SCYNEXIS had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. See SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) latest ratings:

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Hubspot Inc (HUBS) stake by 53.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 10,415 shares as Hubspot Inc (HUBS)’s stock rose 5.61%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 9,221 shares with $1.53M value, down from 19,636 last quarter. Hubspot Inc now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $179.5. About 91,588 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $67.06 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 11.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $40,750 activity. Shares for $40,750 were bought by Taglietti Marco.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SCYNEXIS, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 16.35 million shares or 2.28% less from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,100 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 150,000 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX). State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 18,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 28,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 14,252 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 36,822 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 6.87 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 50,937 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) for 1.61M shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De accumulated 31,500 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HubSpot had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement reported 1,770 shares stake. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.02% or 9,221 shares. Redwood Invests Limited holds 1.29% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 105,891 shares. Art Advsr Lc has 11,467 shares. 58,259 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 1,712 shares. 189 are owned by Salem Counselors. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 6,572 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 59 shares stake. Goldman Sachs owns 541,385 shares. Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP reported 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 1,267 are owned by Petrus Lta. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company owns 525,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 6,459 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. $689,880 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was sold by Gill Ronald S. Madeley Hunter had sold 1,005 shares worth $161,343. 389 shares were sold by Kelleher John P., worth $62,450 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 48,145 shares to 2.28 million valued at $134.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 3,045 shares and now owns 345,284 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was raised too.