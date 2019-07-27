Rothschild Asset Management Has Lowered Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake by $873,768; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 15,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.47 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84 million shares traded or 136.11% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,687 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bailard accumulated 4,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peak Asset invested in 4,256 shares. Utd Financial Advisers stated it has 48,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 7,655 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,046 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Stifel Finance Corp owns 85,380 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 2,834 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Northern invested in 0.1% or 6.87M shares. 6,835 were reported by Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 433,407 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 289,040 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 393,592 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $124.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 58,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

