Rothschild Asset Management Has Lowered By $7.26 Million Its General Mls (GIS) Position; Shorts at Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (OBAS) Lowered By 44.44%

Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OBAS) had a decrease of 44.44% in short interest. OBAS’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.44% from 2,700 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s short sellers to cover OBAS’s short positions. The SI to Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.11%. It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is down 40.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.37% the S&P500. Some Historical OBAS News: 28/03/2018 Optibase Ltd. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 28/03/2018 – Optibase 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Optibase 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 34.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 139,614 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 259,834 shares with $13.65 million value, down from 399,448 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $33.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 2.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company has market cap of $60.06 million. The firm purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It currently has negative earnings. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold & Co Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,024 shares. Conning reported 10,038 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 47.17M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 471 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability reported 1.56 million shares. Trustco Bank Corporation N Y holds 1.45% or 24,655 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 9,910 shares. Bokf Na has 28,259 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, British Columbia Invest has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 5,670 are owned by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. Etrade Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 65,055 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,603 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) stake by 64,726 shares to 1.94M valued at $41.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) stake by 45,071 shares and now owns 467,212 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) was raised too.