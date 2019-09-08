Rothschild Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Commvault Systems (CVLT) as Market Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $7.97 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,460 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 85,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 46,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 495,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 448,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 451,966 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 26/04/2018 – Commvault Names Scott Strubel to Lead Worldwide Channels; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Petrus Lta holds 0.05% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 114,775 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.01% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 629 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 27,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 5,472 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 36,510 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.25M are held by Fmr Ltd. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 24,970 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 20,502 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Kopp Inv Limited Co has 55,428 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10,056 shares to 179,887 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 21,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,712 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.14% or 44,318 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 253,026 shares stake. Pnc Fin Services Group Incorporated stated it has 1.99 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Com has 0.68% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,490 shares. Braun Stacey Associate has 10,664 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4.87 million shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,438 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2,672 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,258 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advisors. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 7,026 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 202,939 shares. Saratoga Research Invest Management invested in 13,143 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim reported 0.65% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

