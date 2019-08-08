Rothschild Asset Management Has Lifted Agree Realty (ADC) Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 673,000 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 12.92M shares with $419.93M value, down from 13.59M last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 2.61M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 32.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc acquired 7,976 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 32,468 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 24,492 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 113,408 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $416.25 million for 8.77 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) stake by 51,960 shares to 121,709 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) stake by 145,740 shares and now owns 570,677 shares. Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Agree Realty Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 13,149 shares to 1.05 million valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 679,501 shares and now owns 312,290 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. 50 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey. On Wednesday, June 26 Erlich Craig bought $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 1,000 shares. RAKOLTA JOHN JR also bought $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Wednesday, June 26.