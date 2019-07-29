Rothschild Asset Management Has Increased Logmein (LOGM) Holding; Intergroup (INTG)’s Sentiment Is 6

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 4.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc acquired 5,911 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 18.64%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 142,568 shares with $11.42 million value, up from 136,657 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 435,449 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Intergroup Corp (INTG) investors sentiment increased to 6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 5.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 1 sold and decreased equity positions in Intergroup Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 484,800 shares, up from 124,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intergroup Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

More notable recent The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG), A Stock That Climbed 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim’s Earnings Beat Estimates, Revs Miss – Analyst Blog – NASDAQ” on October 28, 2013. More interesting news about The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Japan’s Renesas dismisses report on talks to buy Maxim – Reuters” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated in merger talks – Bloomberg – Reuters” with publication date: October 16, 2015.

The stock increased 1.91% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 907 shares traded. The InterGroup Corporation (INTG) has risen 33.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical INTG News: 23/04/2018 DJ InterGroup Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company has market cap of $70.75 million. It operates through three divisions: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. It has a 15.09 P/E ratio. The company's hotel consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground garage parking, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The InterGroup Corporation for 60,950 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 118,952 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 500 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 13,058 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Oppenheimer. Needham downgraded LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Company has 3.31% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 354,023 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Trust Communication owns 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,905 shares. Lpl Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 421 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 13,498 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 27 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 97,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 34,668 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 0.02% or 178,882 shares. 13,717 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Sirios Cap L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,698 shares. Pnc Services Gp invested in 0% or 3,354 shares. 119,700 are owned by Rk Capital Management Lc. The New York-based Freshford Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.37% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein (LOGM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 679,501 shares to 312,290 valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 2,745 shares and now owns 280,063 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.