Rothschild Asset Management Has Decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding by $13.14 Million; Dupont Capital Management Stake in Cintas (CTAS) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 185,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 619,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.10M, down from 804,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.67M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 26,567 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 32,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 537,823 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 15,037 shares to 64,795 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 22,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 21,575 shares stake. Foster Motley invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Adirondack Tru, New York-based fund reported 940 shares. 45,131 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 361,223 shares or 1.15% of the stock. 36,117 were reported by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 31,261 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 811 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.15% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 15,549 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 392 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 19,270 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.55 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 20,185 shares. Eastern Bankshares invested in 6,472 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 2,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 22,580 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,105 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 20,619 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 10,137 shares. Three Peaks Management Lc accumulated 13,576 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 841,307 shares. Charter Trust Commerce invested in 0.06% or 2,345 shares. First Business Fincl Inc owns 0.14% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,902 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability invested in 8,454 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 0.89% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,401 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.04% or 5,272 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has 0.29% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 92,214 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 5,057 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 29.91 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cintas Opens Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Finalists – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 19,260 shares to 25,272 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 16,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).