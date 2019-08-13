Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $419,140 as Stock Price Rose; Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stake by $516,197

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 118,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, up from 115,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 748,267 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 3,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $208.01. About 2.01 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14,650 shares to 264,349 shares, valued at $25.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 21,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Bioscrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares to 257,014 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 73,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,336 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

