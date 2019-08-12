Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Insperity (NSP) Position by $1.67 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 13,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 489,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 503,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 152,383 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 205,575 shares. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.03% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 6,364 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 39,495 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 14,629 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,014 shares. 4,027 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Leuthold Grp Lc has 63,745 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Scout Investments invested in 75,624 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,703 shares. 167,278 are owned by Principal Grp. Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,866 shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12,904 shares to 330,489 shares, valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.76 million activity. RAWSON RICHARD G also sold $6.98M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on Wednesday, February 13.

