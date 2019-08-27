Rothschild Asset Management Has Boosted Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stake by $2.96 Million as Stock Value Declined; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $529,872 as Shares Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 50,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 52,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $250.44. About 688,747 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 46,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 495,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 448,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 381,341 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Committee to Conduct Cap Return Review; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 06/03/2018 – Lucidworks Launches Al-Powered Site Search App for the Enterprise; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,327 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $153.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,858 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 9,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 665,518 were accumulated by Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Smith Asset Management Group Lp owns 13,271 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt has 26,768 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 80,100 shares. Security Natl Tru has invested 0.03% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Renaissance Gp Lc accumulated 7,259 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 216,598 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.12% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Principal Inc has 174,136 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.01% or 495,514 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 391,999 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 14,400 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT) by 25,625 shares to 38,443 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).