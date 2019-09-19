Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $3.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Cut Its Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 64,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97 million, down from 76,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $283.33. About 1.22 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 300 shares. Richmond Hill Invest Communications Limited Partnership reported 396,101 shares or 12.02% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 392,748 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 703,932 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Victory Capital invested in 0% or 61,725 shares. Sabal Trust Com has 1.40 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 140,545 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 42,627 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 2.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 12,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 60,227 were accumulated by Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc holds 8,054 shares. Interocean Capital Limited reported 195,882 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

