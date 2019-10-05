Rothschild Asset Management Cut Verint Sys (VRNT) Stake By $418,064; Roper Industries (ROP) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 7,888 shares as Verint Sys Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 393,216 shares with $21.15 million value, down from 401,104 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc now has $2.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 353,804 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 284 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 247 sold and decreased holdings in Roper Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 95.01 million shares, down from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 32 to 29 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 228 Increased: 196 New Position: 88.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61 million for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Roper Technologies has a deal to sell subsidiary for $925M for the second time – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $35.62 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 32.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 17.63% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. for 239,244 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 691,624 shares or 12.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 10.05% invested in the company for 527,998 shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 6.32% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) stake by 4,782 shares to 135,226 valued at $21.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) stake by 37,555 shares and now owns 825,107 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 13 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,455 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Whittier Tru holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 12 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0% or 22,173 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 72,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Phocas Corp holds 154,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.50 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.85% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma holds 1.38 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 4,486 shares. Moreover, Principal Incorporated has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.05% or 7,064 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 21,816 shares. Bridgeway Management accumulated 7,700 shares.