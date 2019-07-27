Rothschild Asset Management Cut Rogers (ROG) Holding; Everquote – Class A (EVER) Shorts Decreased By 2.22%

Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER) had a decrease of 2.22% in short interest. EVER’s SI was 644,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.22% from 658,700 shares previously. With 56,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER)’s short sellers to cover EVER’s short positions. The SI to Everquote Inc – Class A’s float is 18.84%. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 143,953 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 4,719 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock rose 38.60%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 155,683 shares with $24.74 million value, down from 160,402 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $3.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 164,266 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 13,927 shares to 336,966 valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) stake by 14,964 shares and now owns 580,742 shares. Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) was raised too.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75M for 26.61 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 1,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.06% or 30,044 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Boston Limited Com holds 1.41% or 171,969 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp holds 0% or 545 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 4,460 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 8,831 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 323,008 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 23,598 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 2,828 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust reported 12 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 2,602 shares.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $387.04 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.