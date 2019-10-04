Rothschild Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) by $14.20 Million; As A T & T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lowered by $400,587 Its Holding

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 240,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 261,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59M, down from 502,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 86,343 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 12,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 41,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 53,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 4.76M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 442,360 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 12,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 17,858 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 85,324 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Globeflex LP has 35,164 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Com holds 86,067 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,084 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 610 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.03% stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 105,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,201 shares. Bb&T reported 3,414 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 971,691 shares. American Century Incorporated invested in 152,316 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

