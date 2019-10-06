Rothschild Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $11.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 82,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 287,812 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.23M, down from 370,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 97,493 shares to 434,459 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 14,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62B for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

