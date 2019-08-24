Rothschild Asset Management Cut Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $598,656 as Market Value Declined; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $2.08 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 18,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 116,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 135,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 541,628 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 129,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 151,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.05 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,517 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 13,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Company owns 7,379 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 127,999 shares. Skyline Asset Lp stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.72% or 436,105 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd owns 2.90 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc reported 900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Broadview Advisors Lc owns 149,025 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 3,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 7,277 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 682,048 shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Enhances the Customer Experience with Expanded Digital Capabilities – Business Wire” published on October 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bad Weather Dampens Outlook For Beacon Roofing – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset has 2,746 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 67,934 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 18,278 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 6,323 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 462,214 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd reported 0.21% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 456,676 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 40,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 71,985 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bragg, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,710 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 5,848 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 24,253 shares to 104,336 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).