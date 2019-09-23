Rothschild Asset Management Cut Caci Intl (CACI) Stake; Newmarket (NEU) Shorts Up By 1.47%

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 79.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 93,322 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 23,775 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 117,097 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.8. About 392,813 shares traded or 41.24% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 248,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 244,500 shares previously. With 52,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $463.64. About 335,909 shares traded or 268.82% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Prtn Lc holds 1,801 shares. 2,101 are held by Art Advsr Limited Co. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 482 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company reported 6,501 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 10 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 15 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,154 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 620 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 134 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Burney invested in 0.29% or 11,972 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). 29,301 are held by Archon Prtnrs Lc.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like NewMarket Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:NEU) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NewMarket Corp (NEU) CEO Thomas Gottwald on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94 million for 21.82 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

