Rothschild Asset Management Cut By $7.83 Million Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holding; Shorts at CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) Raised By 60.78%

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 60.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 61,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 60.78% from 38,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 619 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $4.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 11.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 75,308 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 574,202 shares with $60.07 million value, down from 649,510 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 232,759 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25 million for 15.64 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 16.72% above currents $103.24 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Catena Media p.l.c operates as an online performance marketing and lead generation firm in the iGaming industry in Malta. The company has market cap of $249.37 million. The firm offers online casinos to players on their own Websites that provide content to match player's individual preferences and requirements. It currently has negative earnings. It also attracts online players through various services and products, and directs them to carious iGaming operators.

