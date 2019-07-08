Rothschild Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Wintrust Finl (WTFC); Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $637,500

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 1.11 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 12,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 330,489 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, up from 317,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 289,643 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 23,100 shares to 218,900 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.80M for 8.89 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 383,781 shares to 434,614 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 895,003 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.