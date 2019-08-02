Rothschild Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Logmein (LOGM); Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Share Value Declined While Shell Asset Management Co Cut Position by $710,799

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 142,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 136,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 260,665 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 60.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 7,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 12,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 980,675 shares traded or 201.00% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS, ILG CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 41,346 shares to 556,583 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 157,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,400 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 52,175 shares to 799,786 shares, valued at $47.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

