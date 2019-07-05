Rothschild Asset Management Boosted Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Position; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $352,470

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 23,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 583,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, up from 559,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 195,872 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 681,282 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 412 shares to 12,963 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Caleres Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08M. Spurgeon William sold $1.14M worth of stock or 13,102 shares. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,727 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).