Roth Capital Starts Clearfield (CLFD) Coverage with $19.0000 Target; EP ENERGY CLASS A (EPEG) Shorts Decreased By 6.68%

Roth Capital started its coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD), today 21 August. The financial firm finds the stock of CLFD attractive and has target of $19.0000 with “Buy” rating.

EP ENERGY CORP CLASS A (OTCMKTS:EPEG) had a decrease of 6.68% in short interest. EPEG’s SI was 7.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.68% from 7.98 million shares previously. With 925,300 avg volume, 8 days are for EP ENERGY CORP CLASS A (OTCMKTS:EPEG)’s short sellers to cover EPEG’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.49% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.062. About 122,193 shares traded. EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Clearfield, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.81 million shares or 2.27% more from 3.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 121,026 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 17,382 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company stated it has 25,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Llc invested in 20,540 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 10,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 798,514 shares. 14,345 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 451 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD). Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 326,253 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Incorporated stated it has 1,022 shares.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises , large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $150.72 million. The firm offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. It has a 32.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient.

Analysts await Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CLFD’s profit will be $1.64 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Clearfield, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.84 million. The Company’s assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day.

