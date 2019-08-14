Ross Stores (ROST) Valuation Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Upped by $432,357 Its Stake; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holder Scott & Selber Cut Its Stake by $1.70 Million

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 765,866 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $10.06 during the last trading session, reaching $270.85. About 159,283 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 0.14% or 19,478 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 13,424 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl owns 270,579 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 89,968 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marsico Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,088 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 50 are owned by Department Mb Fin Bank N A. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 36,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability stated it has 506 shares. Cap Invsts accumulated 0.06% or 1.08M shares. American Intl Grp reported 38,539 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 16,154 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,838 shares.

