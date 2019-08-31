Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.30 Million Its Holding; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Its Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 14,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.42M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) by 67.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 28,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 13,636 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 70,285 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Ho (ZMH) by 10,581 shares to 15,007 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) by 80,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares to 210,635 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,964 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).