Ross Stores (ROST) Stake Lifted by Bb&T Securities Llc; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding Maintained by Jana Partners Llc

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 5,270 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 144,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company's stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 19,760 shares to 14,165 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,730 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).