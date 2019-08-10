Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Raised Its Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $22.24 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 88,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 82,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.50M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 1.40M shares traded or 23.60% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23,600 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $373.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,461 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

