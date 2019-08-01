Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Zpr Investment Management Upped Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Stake by $403,461 as Market Value Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 29,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 52,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 1.03M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 276,757 shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,170 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 23.67 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,130 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

