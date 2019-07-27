Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Has Upped Its Holding by $28.64 Million as Market Value Declined; Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose While Cortland Associates Lowered Its Position by $679,042

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.39M, down from 236,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 304,394 shares to 697,024 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 48,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,717 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

