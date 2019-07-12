Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Lau Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $324,700

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.06. About 1.09M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 13/03/2018 – MOOGSOFT – ANNOUNCES $40 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROWTH EQUITY WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c Vs. 75c; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 86,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $106.66. About 1.89M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mngmt owns 24,840 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,612 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 328 are held by Lenox Wealth Management. Kistler has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Of Nevada owns 16,800 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D E Shaw And Com holds 27,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 658,078 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.38% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 92,385 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 44,702 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 100 shares stake. Seizert Ptnrs Llc holds 1.49% or 173,255 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 446,007 shares. 7,629 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd. 3,304 were accumulated by Counselors Incorporated. Michigan-based Schwartz Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Com owns 107,417 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 6 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 543,417 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset reported 15,465 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.06% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Huntington Bancorp has 0.42% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 275,256 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45 million for 23.81 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.