Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Position by $401,481; Spc Financial Boosted Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $414,000

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 31,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 22,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 193,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, down from 197,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.95. About 3.51 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 177,220 shares to 104,412 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,159 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,377 shares to 183,939 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).