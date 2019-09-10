Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Upped Stake; Realty Income (O) Holder Tarbox Group Trimmed Its Stake

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 763,225 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 916,917 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares to 9,009 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. 3,544 are held by Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mufg Americas Corp reported 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd accumulated 12,410 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 7,150 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cap Guardian Tru Co has 0.51% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 9,758 shares. Washington Comml Bank has 4,268 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 2,204 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.3% or 215,370 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,196 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.07% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Northern Trust owns 4.83 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Yale Corp has 0.19% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 65,560 shares. Security National reported 250 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 295,848 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scotia Inc stated it has 8,043 shares. Field Main Bancorporation invested in 275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 35,137 shares. 1,290 are held by Jnba Fin Advsr. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. 398,333 are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 170,621 shares stake. 4,450 were accumulated by Bennicas Assoc. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.15% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Community National Bank Na stated it has 956 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 3,498 shares.