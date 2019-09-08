Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Coatue Management Trimmed Stake; Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding as Market Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 9,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 14,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 1.19 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 122,427 shares to 132,615 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 913,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company owns 15,700 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 72,301 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Guardian has invested 0.51% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Blackrock invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ftb Inc owns 105 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 346,019 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.74% or 16,071 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 661,439 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.7% or 97,532 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 12,410 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 76,078 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 702,112 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 249,334 shares.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape DICK’S Sporting’s (DKS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Ross Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Target (TGT) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Upbeat FY19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 28.14 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,680 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 353,870 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 9,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colony Limited owns 27,083 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Macquarie Limited accumulated 7,804 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Morgan Stanley reported 991,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 50,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 518,163 were reported by Regions Financial. M&T National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com has 123,394 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Bancshares Of America Corp De has 518,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Republic International: A Dividend Darling With A Bright Future – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.