Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Gabelli Funds Increased Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 42,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 92,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 134,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 766,020 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 57,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 166,771 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 106,853 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.1% or 26,466 shares. Sit Assocs Inc reported 2,525 shares. Hartline Investment Corp has invested 0.18% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Navellier & Associates reported 93,498 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 339,209 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,705 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 89,498 shares. Jnba Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Co Bank & Trust holds 10,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Management Co Inc holds 8,730 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley names SHEconomy picks – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Ross Stores, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ROST) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 24,185 shares to 55,673 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,621 are owned by Mackay Shields. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 344,776 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 2,020 shares. 54,615 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 37,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Opus Point Prtn Lc reported 1,745 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 7,726 shares. Macroview Investment Management Limited holds 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 28 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp accumulated 10,275 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 106,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants accumulated 1,915 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,614 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $108,202 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Friday, May 31. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil. Shares for $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (NYSE:AOS) by 9,150 shares to 104,400 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.