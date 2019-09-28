Ross Stores (ROST) Share Value Rose While Wedgewood Partners Raised Position; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Increased Its Radnet (RDNT) Position by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 135,850 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85M, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.86 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension Ser holds 473,704 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0.31% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kepos Cap LP holds 0.11% or 10,989 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mirador Cap Limited Partnership invested in 4,148 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 43,658 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4.25 million shares. 522,497 were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 21,280 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc owns 3,499 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,333 are owned by Parkside Bank Trust. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 116,091 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 114 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 7,284 shares to 37,683 shares, valued at $70.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 810,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).