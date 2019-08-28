Ross Stores (ROST) Share Value Rose While Coatue Management Has Cut by $910,377 Its Stake; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 74,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 357,139 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29M, up from 282,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 612,280 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 9,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 14,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $102.58. About 2.36 million shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.60 million shares to 898,090 shares, valued at $49.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,822 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,882 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd invested in 0% or 15 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 9,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Lc has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Advisers Limited Company reported 6,460 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Company invested in 41,566 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.05% or 269,466 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns invested in 265,300 shares. Patten Inc accumulated 11,229 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 1.26% or 195,092 shares. Barnett Company Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Qs Investors invested in 0.01% or 5,542 shares. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.06% or 566 shares in its portfolio. 1,741 were reported by Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.48M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $496.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 943,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 180,979 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 51,321 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 310,915 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking owns 0.12% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 354,539 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company reported 2,351 shares. Kames Capital Pcl invested in 20,418 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate owns 0.73% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 9,250 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.36% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 19,437 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 43,016 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 6,615 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 8,534 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 53,931 shares.