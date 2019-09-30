Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Rose While Mackenzie Financial Lowered Position by $5.24 Million; Eagle Materials (EXP) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 5,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $521,000, down from 58,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 587,284 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21 million, up from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 99,230 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 31,825 shares to 167,375 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).