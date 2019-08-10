Ross Stores (ROST) Position Has Upped by Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc; Baskin Financial Services Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 29,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 614,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, up from 584,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.50M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru Company has 24,792 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 15,730 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisors Lc has invested 0.93% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Everett Harris & Ca reported 2.54% stake. Amg National Tru Bancorporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,046 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com reported 323 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Synovus Fincl invested in 0.01% or 3,512 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 307,743 shares. Maple Cap Management owns 1,200 shares. 489,250 were reported by Sirios Capital Management L P. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8,652 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $266.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,571 shares, and cut its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 23,060 shares. Allstate has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 114 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 212,744 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.26% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Texas Capital Financial Bank Tx holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,800 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 1.26 million were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 107,815 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Incorporated holds 173,688 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,562 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.35% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 516,215 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 878,697 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.