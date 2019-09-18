Ross Stores (ROST) Holding Raised by Third Point Llc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Beddow Capital Management Decreased by $1.37 Million Its Holding

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.55 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 503,786 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 1.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha And Ltd Llc owns 0.23% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 12,642 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 70,861 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.25% or 21.88 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,824 shares. 164 were accumulated by Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Co. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 206,780 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 7,480 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Company stated it has 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,665 shares. 1,608 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. Sands Capital Management Ltd Co reported 227,105 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB) by 47,092 shares to 57,987 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

