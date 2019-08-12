Ross Stores (ROST) Holding Boosted by Montag & Caldwell Llc; Fort LP Holding in At&T (T) Has Decreased by $1.92 Million as Market Value Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%

Fort Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 98.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 63,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 64,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares to 8,015 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 2,705 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc accumulated 311,171 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 303,348 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kingfisher Capital Ltd reported 0.53% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.29% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 204,178 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thomas White Ltd reported 9,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation holds 354,539 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ohio-based Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.42% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 19.32 million shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,721 shares to 13,349 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).