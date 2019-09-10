Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Founders Capital Management Cut by $880,436 Its Holding

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $108.49. About 1.38M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Svcs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Navellier And Inc invested in 1.35% or 93,498 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Pcl has invested 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 8,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Advisor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,373 shares. Menta has 3,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). First Fin Bancshares stated it has 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Finemark Natl National Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,558 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 185,062 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Lc stated it has 2.52M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Grp owns 202,241 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 2,399 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76 million for 27.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Single women will drive the ‘SHEconomy’ in the next decade, study says – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares to 43,647 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,580 shares to 14,979 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,280 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,927 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,258 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh stated it has 1.57 million shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com invested in 2.45% or 1.45 million shares. Central Commercial Bank & Company has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,195 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd reported 54,029 shares. 296,131 were accumulated by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 51,030 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Intrepid Capital Mngmt stated it has 64,039 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi holds 4.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 381,921 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 1.38% or 131,703 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.93% or 199,335 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.39% or 2.84M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.