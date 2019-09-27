Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Its Holding; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Position by $777,348 as Share Value Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 152,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 68,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.84 million, down from 220,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 987,603 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 282,979 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, up from 268,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 203,461 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,700 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 476,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 28.01 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 31,818 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group has 30.83 million shares. Motco has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Allstate Corporation reported 45,038 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 479,142 shares. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,100 shares. 300 were reported by Blume Mgmt. Cim Ltd Liability accumulated 6,744 shares. Hexavest Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 436,480 shares. Blackrock holds 0.11% or 25.15M shares. Westport Asset Management holds 1.35% or 20,000 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 25,089 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bath Savings Co invested in 0.24% or 12,289 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 506,067 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Comerica Natl Bank holds 179,656 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 12,859 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.67% or 40,482 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kbc Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 61,883 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 79,557 shares. Eqis Incorporated accumulated 36,002 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Addison Capital accumulated 0.27% or 7,376 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,293 shares to 12,934 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,665 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).