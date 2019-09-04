Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $597,060; Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tableau Software Class A (DATA) by $10.49 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 387,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 88,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 82,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 1.88 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,536 shares to 85,571 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 41,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 6.19M shares. Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Lazard Asset Ltd invested in 3.07M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 303,348 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cadence Capital Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 365,496 shares. 146,461 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. Third Point Ltd Liability Co holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.60M shares. Fisher Asset Llc holds 112,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability invested in 13,143 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 6.32 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,076 shares. 157,689 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. 4,021 are owned by Cambridge Investment. Maryland Capital holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 88,543 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 568 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 268,134 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,760 shares. 299 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 39,355 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. California-based Partner Mngmt LP has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 50 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 5,025 shares. Omers Administration reported 3,700 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 85,845 shares to 866,810 shares, valued at $131.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation P.